John Thomas “Jack”, also known to his Navy Buddies as “Maggie” Bruns, age 80, of Sidney, passed away Dec. 2, 2018, at the Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland, Colo.
Memorial services were Dec. 7 in the St. Patrick's Catholic Church with Father Mike McDermott officiating. Private family inurnment will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jack's name to the Elks National Foundation Inc.
Jack was born to Fritz and Agnes (Jordan) Bruns in Orella Oct. 16, 1938. He grew up on the family farm and attended country school through eighth grade and then went to Assumption Arena School in Chadron, graduating in 1957. Following high school he joined the Navy; he was honorably discharged in 1961. He married Judith Trumble in 1962. His first daughter Cathleen was born in 1963. They moved to Sidney and he worked for CA Story Agency. While in Sidney he had Robin in 1965 and Jason in 1968. He then moved to Chadron in 1974, and that is around the time that he started his company JNJ Steamway. He never met a stranger. He would help anyone that needed it. He met and then married the love of his life, Edna Adels, Aug. 12, 1979.
He was an active member of the Elks, VFW, and American Legion. He was the current Commander of the American Legion Post 17. He was past State President of the Elks. He had held numerous positions in the Elks, VFW and American Legion. He was well known for his laugh and how he treated other people.
He is survived by his daughter, Robin (Chuck) Haupt of Sidney; sons, Jeff Adels of Sidney and Jason (Lisa) Bruns of Rapid City, S.D.; brother, Jim (Carol) Bruns of Hemingford; sister-in-law, Linda (Jim) Sewald of North Platte; grandchildren, Charlie (Aisha) Haupt of Mesquite, Texas; Derek Haupt of Belen, N.M.; America Salazar of Albuquerque, N.M.; Richard (Natasha) Haupt, Morgan (Cassie) Haupt and Shane Carey all of Sidney; Alena (Dean) Wittboldt of Superior, Iowa, Justin Bruns of Rapid City, S.D.; Joe Roll, Hillary Ramkor and Danielle Shane all of Osage, Iowa; nine great-granddaughters and two great-grandsons; numerous nieces and nephews and many wonderful friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Fritz and Agnus Bruns; wife, Edna Bruns; daughter, Cathleen Bruns; sister, Mary Manion and husband Ron and Jo Bruns; sister-in-law, Tilley Elsen and husband Curtis; daughter-in-law, Briel Adels and a very special friend, Marjorie Dishman.