John ‘Jack’ Willard Davison, 91, of Hot Springs, S.D., passed away Aug. 25, 2018, at his home.
John proudly served in the U.S. Army until his honorable discharge in 1947.
John is survived by his beloved daughter, Malia Davison of Hot Springs, S.D.; son, John Davison of Oshkosh; very special friend, Suki Labbe of Rapid City, S.D.; grandchildren, David Patton of Nampa, Idaho, and Jerrad Nelson of Boise, Idaho; sisters, Farris Kosterman of Colorado and Nancy Jensen of Colorado; close friend, Dave Fuller of Oral, S.D.; numerous nieces, nephews, great-grandchildren, a great-great-granddaughter; and his cat, Gordy.
John was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, a sister and many loving friends.
Services are pending.
Arrangements have been placed in the care of Chamberlain McColley’s Funeral Home in Hot Springs, S.D.