Subscribe for 33¢ / day
John Davison

John Davison

John ‘Jack’ Willard Davison, 91, of Hot Springs, S.D., passed away Aug. 25, 2018, at his home.

John proudly served in the U.S. Army until his honorable discharge in 1947.

John is survived by his beloved daughter, Malia Davison of Hot Springs, S.D.; son, John Davison of Oshkosh; very special friend, Suki Labbe of Rapid City, S.D.; grandchildren, David Patton of Nampa, Idaho, and Jerrad Nelson of Boise, Idaho; sisters, Farris Kosterman of Colorado and Nancy Jensen of Colorado; close friend, Dave Fuller of Oral, S.D.; numerous nieces, nephews, great-grandchildren, a great-great-granddaughter; and his cat, Gordy.

John was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, a sister and many loving friends.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Services are pending.

Arrangements have been placed in the care of Chamberlain McColley’s Funeral Home in Hot Springs, S.D.

0
0
0
0
0
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.

Celebrate
the life of: John Davison
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.