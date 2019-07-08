Joseph Earl Meyerring, 60, of Bayport, Minn., died of natural causes at his home Jan. 4, 2003. He was born in Rapid City, S.D. on March 23, 1942, and grew up in Kyle, S.D., until his family moved to Chadron in 1953.
Currently, he is survived by two brothers; James (Connie) of Kansas City, Mo., and B.J. (Sharon) of Minneapolis, Minn.
He was preceded in death by his parents Barney and Irene Meyerring of Chadron and sister Anne Marie Parker of Hemingford. Following his death, his son Neil Wesley of Bayport, Minn., passed away in July 2016, and his sister Lorraine K. Kieffe of Kyle, S.D., passed away in 2011.
A graveside burial service of Joe’s ashes will be at St. Patrick’s Calvary Cemetery in Chadron July 19, 2019, at 11 a.m. All friends who knew Joe throughout his days in Chadron are invited. A luncheon will follow the service.