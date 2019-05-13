Joyce A. Scherbarth, age 87, of Hot Springs, S.D., passed away on May 5, 2019, at the Seven Sister Living Center in Hot Springs.
Joyce was born Feb. 24, 1932, in Hot Springs, S.D., to George and Marie (Kienitz) Renz.
Joyce is survived by her sons, Duane Scherbarth of Hot Springs, S.D., and Kelvin Scherbarth of Midland, Texas; and daughter, Virginia K. Murphy of Hot Springs, S.D.
Funeral services were May 13, 2019, at the Bethesda Lutheran Church. Committal services were at the Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, S.D.
Arrangements were placed in the care of Chamberlain McColley’s Funeral Home in Hot Springs.