Memorial services for Judy Dau, of Chadron will be Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Grace Episcopal Church with Father John Adams officiating. Inurnment will take place at a later date.
Mrs. Dau passed away Jan. 28, 291 at the Chadron Community Hospital.
Judy was born March 19, 1941, in Chadron. She was 77.
A memorial has been established for the Grace Episcopal Church. Donations may be sent to Chamberlain Chapel, PO Box 970, Chadron, NE 69337.
