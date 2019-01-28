Try 1 month for 99¢

Memorial services for Judy Dau, of Chadron will be Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Grace Episcopal Church with Father John Adams officiating. Inurnment will take place at a later date.

Mrs. Dau passed away Jan. 28, 291 at the Chadron Community Hospital.

Judy was born March 19, 1941, in Chadron. She was 77.

A memorial has been established for the Grace Episcopal Church. Donations may be sent to Chamberlain Chapel, PO Box 970, Chadron, NE 69337.

