A lifelong resident of Chadron, Judith “Judy” Ann Dau, age 77, passed away on Monday, January 28, 2019, at the Chadron Community Hospital.
She was born in Chadron on March 19, 1941 to Joe and Dorothy Blundell. Her memorial service was Thursday, January 31, 2019 at 1 pm at Grace Episcopal Church with Fr. John Adams officiating. Inurnment will be held at a later date.
She attended school from kindergarten through 12th grade at Chadron Public Schools and graduated with the Chadron High School Class of 1959. Judy had the lead in the Junior Class Play and was Chadron’s representative at Cornhusker Girls State the same year. She was also asked to return to Girls’ State and serve as a senior counselor for 12 ensuing years. In addition, she was very active in Pep Club and remained close to many of her classmates through the years and looked forward to the class reunions that she helped organize.
She was united in marriage to Orville Dau, Jr. on June 12, 1960 at Grace Episcopal Church, after being featured as the wedding couple in the Chadron Record Wedding Edition. To this union three daughters were born, a.k.a. “the Dau girls”. In October of 1962, Orville and Judy moved into their new home on Maple Street where she lived until a few days before her death. For almost 30 years they owned and operated O.J. Dau Plumbing and Heating, building a successful business. Judy’s father, Joe Blundell, opened Blundell Plumbing in 1938 at 205 West 2nd in Chadron, with Orville and Judy moving into the location in 1980. Judy's oldest daughter, Ann and her husband Brad, currently own and operate Hencey Plumbing and Hydronics in the same location.
Judy was always proud of her family's history and continued legacy in the Chadron community. Her five grandchildren were the fourth generation of her family to graduate from Chadron High School and all five grandchildren have degrees from Chadron State College. In 2003, Judy and the rest of the Blundell family received the Family Tree Award from Chadron State College and in 2013, Orville and Judy were inducted into the Dawes County Agricultural Hall of Fame.
Judy was active in many organizations, including Beta Sigma Phi, PEO, American Legion Auxiliary, Boys and Girls State, Chadron Culture Club, Chadron Flower Mission, RSVP, various bridge card clubs, Chadron High School Booster Club, Dawes County 4-H, Chadron Volunteer Firemen Wives and was deeply involved in many aspects of Grace Episcopal Church.
Judy was often known as the "life of the party". She added “glamour” to Chadron’s popular Ugly Pickup Contest several times in the 1990s by appearing as “local socialite Francine Fashione,” and serving as mistress of ceremonies during the selection of “Miss Ugly PU.”
Judy is survived by her husband Orville of 58 years, daughters Ann (Brad) Hencey of Chadron, Jill (Larry) Grote of Burwell, NE, and Amy (Ryan) Carlson of North Oaks, MN. In addition, her beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren are: Danielle (Clint) Lecher (Liv and Cruz), Travis Hencey (significant other Amy), Rachel (Brandon) Girard (Riley and Landon), Taylor (Beth) Hencey, Gatlin Mack (significant other Crae) and Peyton and Gracie Grote. She is also survived by her sister Marie (Milt) Holmgrain, and brother George (Judy) Blundell and numerous nieces and nephews.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Dorothy Blundell, sister Betty Reed and brother Tom Blundell.
The family wishes to thank all of those who cared for her in her last days, especially Chadron Home Health/Hospice and Chadron Community Hospital.
A memorial has been established for the Grace Episcopal Church. Donations may be sent to Chamberlain Chapel, PO Box 970, Chadron, NE 69337.
