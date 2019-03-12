Judy White

Judy Ann White was born Jan. 31, 1947, and succumbed to Stage 4 brain cancer March 8, 2019. She grew up in Kaycee, Wyo., with her parents Robert G. and Martha Perry and three siblings. She married William (Bill) C. White on Jan. 29, 1972, and moved to Oelrichs, S.D., where they ranched and raised their four children.
She earned her bachelor of science in education degree from Chadron State college in 1987 and began her teaching career. She taught at many different schools and a variety of grade levels in Oglala Lakota County and in Oelrichs. She especially enjoyed teaching reading recovery and Title l students, proud of their struggles, determination and success! She was an advocate for many students and those students often sought her out at the casino and other places. Many students will always hold a special place for her. She loved teaching and she loved kids.
Judy was a truly selfless person. A kind, encouraging and a very supportive “rodeo mom.” She spent hours helping the kids hone their roping skills. She even received a “hot shot” from the kids for Mother’s Day one year to make her job pushing cattle easier. They were all very involved in 4-H so subsequently she took on the role of 4-H Leader and managed to get four kids, four horses, four steers and various projects to fair every year. Judy loved working jigsaw puzzles, reading and going to Prairie Winds Casino and Deadwood with Bill to play cards.
Judy is survived by her husband Bill and children Wendy (Chad) Tecca of Solen, N.D., Ellen White, Brenda White, Scott (Sherry Ellis) White; one sister Nancy Flynn; two brothers, Bob (Sandy) Perry, and Allan (Laura) Perry and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents Bud and Martha Perry and brother in law Denny Flynn.
Funeral services will at 2 p.m. Friday, March 15, 2019, at Chamberlain-McColley’s Funeral Home in Hot Springs, with burial to follow at the Oelrichs Community Cemetery.