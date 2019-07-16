Kittie Rose Sykora Kohler was born in Alliance July 26, 1942, to George and Nell Sykova. She had one sister, Betty Britton. She had one younger sister, Bonnie Britton.
Kittie graduated from Harrison and went to cosmetology school in Scottsbluff. Shortly after, she married LaVerne Hanley, and they had three children, Penny Albers (Glen), William Hanley, and Trudy Flaherty (Kyle). Together LaVerne and Kittie ran Hillside Service in Harrison, until LaVerne passed away from an accident.
Kittie married Bill Kohler in August 1978 and gained a daughter, Shauna Kohler. After running the station for a while and getting the kids all through school, Bill and Kittie moved to Chadron.
Kittie passed away in her home July 11, 2019.
You have free articles remaining.
She is survived by her husband, Bill; her children, Penny, William, Trudy, and Shauna; two granddaughters, four great-grandchildren and numerous other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her husband LaVerne, her parents, and her sister Bonnie, as well as two fathers-in-law and a mother-in-law, and one grandson.
Kittie chose to be cremated and to have no funeral services.