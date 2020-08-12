Kriz, Wilmer J.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HEMINGFORD | Wilmer J. Kriz, 84, passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Box Butte General Hospital in Alliance.

He was born on April 10, 1936 to Louis and Victoria (Codr) Kriz home northeast of Hemingford.

Wilmer attended Hemingford High School. He then helped his father farm the family farm. He later took over the farm and worked until his retirement.

He was a member of St. Bridget Catholic Church in Hemingford, FCSLA (formerly Catholic Workman Branch 55 Cedar Hill,) a 25-year RSVP volunteer and Czechs of the Nebraska Panhandle.

He is survived by his sister, Wilma Kriz of Hemingford, his brother and sister-in-law, Eugene and Charlotte Kriz of Chadron, his nephew, Michael (Carrie) Kriz of Rapid City, SD, his niece Debra Finlayson of Glastonbury, CT, 4 grandnieces and nephews and 6 great-grandnieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his grandparents, Joseph and Mary Kriz and Albert and Anna Codr, his nephew, Daniel Kriz and his niece, Kathleen Kriz.

Funeral services were Monday, August 10 at St. Bridget Catholic Church with Father Tim Stoner officiating. Burial will be in the Hemingford Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to St. Bridget Catholic Church or the Hemingford Volunteer Firefighters Association.

Online condolences may be left at www.batesgould.com.

