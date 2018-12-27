Funeral services for Larry Merrill of Chadron will be at Chamberlain Chapel in Chadron Dec. 29, 2018, at 2 p.m. with burial following at Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be at Chamberlain Chapel Friday, from 5-7 p.m.
Larry Dean Merrill, 71, rode his last horse on Dec. 22, 2018. He passed away in his Chadron home.
He was born Aug. 11, 1947, in Hot Springs, S.D., at the Seven Sisters Hospital, to Daniel and Joan (Birdsall) Merrill. Larry was raised in the Hot Springs area and graduated from Hot Springs High School in 1965. During his high school years, he worked as a Wrangler at the Blue Bell Lodge in Custer State Park. After graduation he joined the National Guard. Following his military experience, he worked for various ranchers including W.R. Boldon, Paul Hoef and Pete Witte.
On Feb. 20, 1970, he married Kay Waltman of Chadron. The couple resided and raised their three children Melanie, Sid and Razen in the Chadron area. A man of many trades, during his work years he served as a technician at Kansas-Nebraska Gas, manager of Hubbard Mill in Chadron for several years, inspector for a fiber optic firm in California and retired from Crow Butte Resources in Crawford.
Throughout his life, Larry was a cowboy, he spent time as a ranch hand, sale barn employee, horseshoer, team roper, auctioneer and horse trainer. He bought and sold many horses and loved “swappin stock.” Larry had a way of drawing people to him (never knowing a stranger) and made many lifelong friends. In the words of one of those friends and a fellow horseman “Larry was a cowboy and knew a good horse.”
Larry is lovingly remembered and survived by his wife Kay, Chadron; daughter Melanie(Boone) Herring, Veteran, Wyo.; two sons Sid, Tuttle, Okla., and Razen (Kali Olson), Piedmont, S.D.; mother Joan Merrill McLaughlin, Hot Springs, S.D.; sister Peg (Tom) Porter, Edgemont, S.D.; sister in-law Gail Merrill, Buckeye, Ariz.; mother-in-law Betty Waltman, Chadron; brother in-law Riley (Dee) Waltman, Box Elder, S.D.; sister in-law Christie Dickinson (Andy Andrews), Gillette, Wyo.; sister in-law Delinda Royse, Wichita, Kan.; five grandchildren, Cade and Cord Herring, Kaitlyn Thies Merrill, Sloan and Ruby Merrill; many nieces and nephews; and lifetime friend Don Fish.
He was preceded in death by his father Dan, brother Don, father-in-law Bus Waltman, and great-niece Maggie Krejci.
In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established to the Justin Cowboy Crisis Fund and donations may be sent to Chamberlain Chapel P.O. Box 970, Chadron NE 69337.
Online condolences can be made at www.chamberlainchapel.com
