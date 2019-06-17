(Elsie) LaRue Ainslie passed away Jan. 30, 2019, at the Crook County Long Term Care at Sundance, Wyo., six weeks from being 95-years-old. A memorial service will be July 6 at 11 a.m. at Hay Springs Cemetery with lunch and fellowship to follow at Hay Springs Park.
LaRue was born south of Hay Springs to Cryil and Atha Williams. She graduated from Hay Springs High School in 1942. She attended one year of college at Chadron, before being married June 27, 1943, to William (Bill) Ainslie. To this union, six children were born. LaRue was a full-time housewife and mother. LaRue was a member of several garden clubs and the American Legion Auxiliary. She crocheted, knitted, and embroidered many useful gifts for friends and family as well as things to sell at craft fairs with Bill’s rocks. She enjoyed many fishing and rock hunting trips with Bill and her children.
LaRue is survived by her children Virginia Garhart of Osage, Wyo., Vernon Ainslie of Hillsboro, Ore., Tim (Nora) Ainslie of Mitchell, S.D., Melvin (Linn) Ainslie of Chadron, Bert (Stephanie) Ainslie of West Valley, Utah; as well as 14 grandchildren and many great and great-great-grands; and one sister-in-law Vivian Ainslie.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Cryil and Atha Williams, husband Bill Ainslie, daughter Elizabeth Ann Ainslie, son-in-law Gene Garhart, daughter-in-law Connie Ainslie, great-granddaughter Nicole Ellsbury, granddaughter Donna Garhart, and sister Zelda Aspden.