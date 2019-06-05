Linda Lea Grantham (Strom) was born on June 24, 1945 in Chadron, Nebraska to Eric and Bessie Strom. Linda was preceded in death by all seven of her siblings and their spouses with the exception of one sister-in-law. She is survived by her husband Wayne, her two daughters: Heidi and Heather and four grandchildren: Terrence, Laural, Victoria, and Isaac. She is also survived by thirteen nieces and nephews, as well as many great nieces and nephews.
As a young girl, Linda enjoyed attending church with her mom where she developed a deep love for God and a passion for music. After graduating from Chadron High School in 1962, she continued her education at Chadron State College and graduated in 1966. In 1965, Linda married Wayne Grantham and they were inseparable for the next 54 years. Linda had several careers throughout her life: teacher, small business called “The Blossom Shop”, missionary/pastor, and project manager at Boeing.
During the years Wayne and Linda ran The Blossom Shop, on weekends and over the summers, Linda followed the call of God on her life by ministering to Christian women across the mid-west with her preaching, worship and teaching. In the early eighties, along with her family, she spent several years as a missionary to Japan. In 1984, Linda and her family returned to ministry in the US. Wayne took a position as a pastor at Renton Assembly, now New Life Church, with Linda serving in various support roles of ministry. Her gifts and talents in music and drama eventually grew into leading worship teams and directing several faith-based plays. Teaching theology in Sunday school for adults was one of her loves. She emphasized the message of living out your faith through being responsive to do what you hear God calling you to do.
Throughout her life, Linda was always passionate about education. While at Boeing, Linda progressed from an entry level data entry position to a management position in the field of Project Management. Linda earned 4 levels of Project Management Certification, two levels of certification for Adult Learning, a Master Degree in Project Management, and her Doctoral Degree in Change Management through Phoenix University.
Linda would spend the next 20+ years working for Boeing until her retirement in 2009. Although Linda and Wayne retired from the formal role of pastors in 1993, they never retired from responding to God’s voice. Their ministry though teaching Sunday school, facilitating Bible studies and leading worship continued in home groups and at each place they would call their church home.
Second to her love for ministry, Linda loved being Grandma. It was rare for a week to go by without spending some time with at least one of her 4 grandchildren. When she wasn’t sewing for them, praying for them, or calling them, she was supporting and attending their sports passions, spending a meal with them, and was always ready at the drop of a hat to get them to a practice or run a last minute errand whenever called upon. Nothing brought her more joy than to see her family grow in love and service to the church.
Above all, Linda wanted each person she came in contact with to come to know, love, and then serve God. Their home was always open to family, friends, and strangers who would become friends. She and Wayne had a love for entertaining and there was always room for one more at the table. Matthew 25:35-40 says, “For I was hungry, and you gave Me something to eat; I was thirsty, and you gave Me something to drink; I was a stranger, and you invited Me in; I was naked, and you clothed Me; I was sick, and you visited Me; I was in prison, and you came to Me.” After living out her faith for 73 years, in everyday acts of ministry and service, due to a complex combination of health complications over the last few months, Wayne was with Linda when she passed away at their home on May 19, 2019.