Lindon Hamilton

Lindon ‘Jumbo’ Hamilton, 74, of Oelrichs, S.D., passed away June 12, 2019, at the Hamilton Ranch.
Jumbo was born Sept. 26, 1944, in Pine Ridge Hospital, to Marion ‘Bud’ and Josephine (Swallow) Hamilton. He weighed over 10 pounds so the nurse said to Bud, “Your little Jumbo,” and the name stuck.
He spent his entire life in this area and on the ranch except for a short time in the Army and at college in Huron. He and Leni (Connell) were married in 1965 and had three sons, Travis, Brett and Bud. He never missed their sporting events or dances that Travis and Brett played, especially The Young Country Band, and he never missed one of Bud’s track meets at Colorado especially.
He lived how he wanted, he was a friend to many and he was good at his word. He never met a stranger and he always hoped to be a good neighbor and family man. Jumbo leaves us broken-hearted but memories are abundant, funny and sometimes not.
You have free articles remaining.
Predeceasing Jumbo are his parents; sister, Charlotte Bowker; grandson, Cody; and many good friends and loved ones.
Left to mourn are his wife Leni of 54 years; sons, Travis (Paula) Hamilton of Hot Springs, S.D., Brett (Christy) Hamilton of Oelrichs, S.D., Bud (Joanne) of Aurora, Colo.; six grandchildren; great-granddaughter, Kaylynn, who loves papa; brother, Randy (Susan) Hamilton of Oelrichs, S.D.; sister, Kathleen ‘Kitty’ Bryan of Custer, S.D.; nieces and nephews and numerous friends and other family.
Funeral services will be at noon today, June 19, 2019, at the Oelrichs School Gymnasium in Oelrichs, S.D. Committal services will follow at the Swallow Family Cemetery.
Arrangements have been placed in the care of Chamberlain McColley’s Funeral Home in Hot Springs, S.D.