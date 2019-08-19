Lois Jean Macumber passed away Aug. 7, 2019, at her home in Modesto, Calif.
She was born Nov. 8, 1928, in Chadron to Kenneth and Bertha Fesler and moved to California as a teenager. She later married Orman Macumber and had two children, Marilyn and Ken. Her parents, husband, two brothers, Jack and Micky, and one sister, Mary Ann Brossard, preceded her in death. Her sister Gertrude “Cookey” Wood lives in Arizona. No funeral services are planned.
