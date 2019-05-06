Louis Marshall

Louis M. Marshall, 71 years, of Cedar Bluffs, formerly of North Platte, died Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at Josie Harper Hospice House in Omaha. He was born Jan. 17, 1948, in Chadron, to Mervin “Slim” and Evelyn (Larsen) Marshall.
He grew up on the family ranch southwest of Chadron and attended Chadron High School. Louis married the love of his life, Mary Jo Arthur Oct. 14, 1967, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Chadron. She preceded him in death Dec. 29, 2012. Lou’s career was spent in western Nebraska operating heavy equipment and owned Double Diamond Limousine Service in North Platte.
Lou enjoyed sharing time with family especially his grandchildren. His hobbies included fishing, working outdoors and traveling. He never met a stranger and will be remembered by many for his acts of kindness to others.
Survivors include daughters, Karen Woldt and special friend, Toby Roenfeldt of Cozad, Deanna and husband, Casey Wilson of Cozad and Deborah and husband, Terance McIntyre of North Platte; brother, Harry (Linda) Marshall of Holyoke, Colorado; sister, Jan Garner of Hermosa, South Dakota; granddaughters, Heather Wilson (special friend, Luke Kostman) and Katie McIntyre; grandsons, Brandon Woldt and wife, Audrie, Rylee Woldt, Cody Wilson (fiancé, Shelbie Valenzuela), Jarod Wilson, and Timmy Wilson; special friend, Donna Ehrenberg of Cedar Bluffs; and several nieces and nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary Jo; and brother-in-law, Bruce Garner.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Chadron. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Chadron.
Memorials may be directed to Cowboy Fellowship Patricio County of Sinton, Texas or the First Baptist Church of Chadron, Nebraska.
