Maxine “Max” Bump, age 89, of Chadron, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019. She was born in Chadron June 9, 1929, to Claude (Lee) Haden and Lillian (Effie) Goff-Haden.
There will be a eulogy and celebration of Maxine’s life at the Museum of the Fur Trade on April 13, 2019, at 11 a.m. (new date set due to weather) Dr. James A. Hanson will officiate. Lunch will be served following the eulogy.
A memorial has been established for the Chadron Rescue Unit. Donations may be sent to Chamberlain Chapel, PO Box 970, Chadron, NE 69337.
Editor's Note: This version updates the information on the celebration of Maxine's life, which has been postponed until April.