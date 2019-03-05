Try 3 months for $3

Maxine “Max” Bump, age 89, of Chadron, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019. She was born in Chadron June 9, 1929, to Claude (Lee) Haden and Lillian (Effie) Goff-Haden.

There will be a eulogy and celebration of Maxine’s life at the Museum of the Fur Trade on April 13, 2019, at 11 a.m. (new date set due to weather) Dr. James A. Hanson will officiate. Lunch will be served following the eulogy.

A memorial has been established for the Chadron Rescue Unit. Donations may be sent to Chamberlain Chapel, PO Box 970, Chadron, NE 69337.

Editor's Note: This version updates the information on the celebration of Maxine's life, which has been postponed until April.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.

Celebrate
the life of: Maxine Bump
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.