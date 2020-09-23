McCance, Jerry

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHADRON | Memorial services for Jerry McCance of Chadron, Nebraska will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 1:30 PM at the First Congregational Church in Chadron, Nebraska with Dr. Russ Seger officiating.

Jerry James McCance was born July 16, 1942 to Shel and Mary McCance in Gregory, SD. Jerry went to his Eternal Home September 15, 2020.

Jerry graduated from Gregory High School June 3, 1960. He immediately married Linda Jordt, his high school sweetheart, June 10, 1960. They were blessed with a baby girl in February 1961. Then a healthy baby boy April 1965.

They moved to Chadron November 1974, where Jerry and Linda owned several successful businesses and introduced cell phones to Dawes County. After retirement, he enjoyed golf, poker, and pool.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, and son, Sheldon.

He is survived by his wife, Linda, daughter Jeri Jae Dekok of Kearney, NE, grandson Justin Dekok of Grand Island, NE and granddaughter Ciara McCance of Chadron, NE.

Memorials may be made to Chadron Dialysis Unit. Donations can be sent to Chamberlain Chapel, PO Box 970, Chadron, NE 69337.