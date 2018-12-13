Merrita Chipperfield Wood died Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, in Newark, Ohio.
Born on Dec. 12, 1943, in Chadron, she lived in western Nebraska until after graduation from Chadron State College, after which she moved to California, and after retirement, to Ohio.
Merrita is predeceased by her parents, Charles and Inis Chipperfield; brothers Ernest, Glenn and John Norman; sisters Jowan Allen and Chloris Naylor.
She is survived by her loving partner, Emory Nelson; sons Matthew (Denise) Wood and Christopher (Leah) Wood; brother Michael Chipperfield; and special grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A private family gathering will be held at a later date.