Meryl Cockrell

Meryl Allan Cockrell was born Sept. 25, 1937, in Tulare, South Dakota. He passed away Dec. 1, 2018, in Crawford at the age of 81.
Meryl graduated from Tulare High School. After graduating, he worked for Chicago & North Western Railroad then served in the U.S. Air Force for four years active service and two years in the reserves.
After his Honorable Discharge from the Air Force, he returned home and met the love of his life, Delores Armstrong. They were married in 1961, and to this union four children were born.
Meryl worked 42 years for the railroad, first for the C&NW, then the Union Pacific, where he retired in 1999. Meryl enjoyed fishing and camping with his family, tinkering in his garage and picking on the grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry Sr. and Elise Cockrell, brother Clayton Cockrell and infant son Danny Ray.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Dee; sons Bruce (Shelby) Cockrell, Jason (Melinda) Cockrell; daughter Teresa (Rich) McGinnis; four sisters Harriot Binger, Norma Palmer, Ruby (Gary) Hugget and Evelyn Ost; two brothers Dennis and Harry Jr.; 12 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends.
A celebration of life for Meryl will be held at a date to be determined later in the spring.
A memorial in lieu of flowers can be donated to Ponderosa Villa Auxiliary of Crawford, Nebraska or Home Health and Hospice. Donations may be sent to Chamberlain Chapel, PO Box 970, Chadron, NE 69337.
Online condolences can be made at www.chamberlainchapel.com
Chamberlain Chapel of Chadron is in charge of arrangements.