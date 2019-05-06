Mildred A. (Phifer) Owens, the daughter of Josephine Clarabelle Ramsey and Earl Victor Phifer, began her earthly journey in Gothenburg March 30, 1932. Surrounded by her loving family, she peacefully went to her heavenly home April 23, 2019.
At the time of her birth, her parents were living and ranching near the water tower near Arnold. Mildred was an infant when the family left Nebraska and moved to her father’s homestead in Cow Creek by Lance Creek, Wyo.
Mildred was a member of Newcastle, Wyo., and surrounding communities for 65 years. Before moving to the Painted Hills area in Newcastle, the family lived on Wood Street, The Baldwin Place, The Roby Place near the Wyoming-South Dakota state line.
Survivors include her three children, JoAnne Owens-Nauslar, Lincoln, Dick E. Owens (Kristy) Edgemont, S.D., and Milinda Wineteer (Cliff), Chadron; six grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; 27 nieces and nephews and a long list of great-nieces and great-nephews; life-long friends Dolly Phillips, Shirley Redding, Dr. Dee Curtis, Karen Ruff, her aloha and Lincoln families and Jim/Tammy Clyde.
Mildred was preceded in death by her parents, Earl V. and Josephine (Ramsey) Phifer; husband John D. Owens; brothers Leslie Phifer and Earl Phifer, Jr.; sister Beverly Phifer; son-in-law Red Nauslar; niece Terry Lee Pierce; and nephew Matthew Phifer.
Celebrations of life and journeys for Mildred Ann (Phifer) Owens are planned as follows:
May 16 from 5:30-7 p.m., PlaMor Ballroom, 6600 West O Street, Lincoln, will be a celebration of Mildred’s Nebraska roots.
May 17 her family will take Mildred on her final road trip through her beloved Sandhills to her home in Newcastle, Wyo., for her Going Home Celebrations.
May 18 will be Mildred’s Wyoming Celebrations of Life at the Old Country Church, Four Corners, Wyo., at 10:30 a.m. followed by a community send off at the Newcastle Senior Center, 627 Pine Street at 2:30 p.m.
The family requests memorials to the Newcastle Senior Center (627 Pine Street, Newcastle, Wyo., 82701), the Old Country Church (c/o Pastor Bill Haley, 5101 Highway 16, Newcastle, Wyo., 82701) or the charity of your choice.
Casual dress for all celebrations, jeans preferred and spurs are optional. Please join the family/friends after each service for sandwiches, desserts and beverages and share more Mildred stories.