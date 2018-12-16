Thank God for Christmas. If we had no Christmas, we would have no forgiveness of our sins, no eternal life, no light in the darkness, no victory over sin, death, and the devil, no relationship with God, and all the other things we would not have as a result of Jesus Christ not coming to this world. If you think things are bad now, it would be far worse if God had not given us the gift of His Son and the Holy Spirit. Things break, get old, get lost, get stolen, rust, etc. People leave, move away, may disappoint or hurt us, and they die on a regular basis. God on the other hand is someone we can always have in our life. ”Never will I leave you; never will I forsake you.” Hebrews 13:5 We might feel that God is not as close, or we may wonder if God cares? Who moved away? God or you? “Cast all your anxiety on Him because He cares for you.” 1 Peter 5:7
Thank God for Christmas, a time Christians celebrate on Dec. 25., and all year long; the birthday of Jesus Christ, the Son of God; who came to this earth by being born of the virgin Mary. Although it is winter, the coldest season, and even though the 25th is not the exact day Jesus was born; it still provides opportunity to direct our attention back to the Savior of our souls. I’ve heard that what gets your attention gets you. We all need to be reminded that this nation we live in is not one nation under Santa Clause, nor is it one nation under the Easter bunny. When we see the United States flag we should be reminded that we are one nation under God. Under, by the way, means lower in importance or rank and not above. In Joshua chapter 24 the people were to choose who they would serve, not who they would boss around. Joshua said, ”As for me and my house, we will serve the Lord.”
Thank God for the true meaning of Christmas; the world tries to get our attention off of Jesus Christ and sadly it often succeeds if we do not hold firmly to the truth. Rom 1:25 says, “They exchanged the truth of God for a lie, and worshiped and served created things rather than the Creator- who is forever praised. Amen.”
God gave us His gift/present because he loved us and did not want us to perish. It is not God’s will for anyone to perish. He wants all to repent, to turn from unbelief and follow Him and worship Him. If you are not worshiping God now on earth that is a good sign you will not find yourself worshiping Him in heaven. The Bible says the devil and his demons believe that God exists but they rebel and do not worship Him and they end up in hell. see John 3:16-17, James 2:19, 2Peter 3:9, Rev.20:10
Thank God for Christmas. If God had not loved us and sent the precious gift of Jesus Christ we would have no bright shining stars or lights to remind us how the wise men found AND WORSHIPED Jesus. If we had no Christmas, no Jesus born in the manger, there would be no crèche/nativity to remind us of God’s love and His gift of salvation. If we had no true Christmas there would be no need of angels/messengers, no need of churches/Christians to help proclaim the truth. And if we take Christ out of Christmas all we will have is a mess. No light, no way, no truth, no life, no joy to the world, no hope,…… Where is God’s gift of Jesus in your life? Is He knocking? Let Him In.