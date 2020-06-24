Nixon, Eric

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHADRON | Funeral Services for Eric Nixon of Chadron, Nebraska will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 2:00PM at Chamberlain Chapel in Chadron Nebraska with Doctor Russ Seger officiating. Burial will be at the Greenwood Cemetery in Chadron, Nebraska.

Eric Nixon, 65, passed away on June 16, 2020 at his home in Chadron, Nebraska. He was born on November 15, 1954, to Eugene and Xenile (Wineteer) Nixon in Chadron, Nebraska.

Eric graduated from Chadron High School in 1972. After high school, Eric worked at the S&S Stores, did custom haying, and sheared sheep. Eric worked for the Pine Ridge Job Corps, where he worked for over 30 years until he retired on January 1, 2020.

Eric was married to Nancy E. (Lorenzini) Nixon. To this union 5 children were born: Brenna, Riley, Curtis, Lisa, and Lance. Eric was a 4-H member and leader, member of the Sugar Bars Legacy Association, and a lifetime member of the American Quarter Horse Association.

Eric enjoyed ranching, raising and breeding his horses and goats. He was also a fun and friendly guy that was always willing to help others. Eric enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his children and grandchildren.