Noble, Bonnie J.

CHADRON | Bonnie Jean (Chasek) Noble was born May 5, 1943 to Tony and Florence (Weihe) Chasek in Chadron, Nebraska, the second of four children. She passed away on July 30, 2020 at Crestview Care Center, Chadron, NE. A visitation was held Sunday, August 2, from 3 until 6 p.m. at Chamberlain Chapel, Chadron, NE. A family graveside service will be held at a later date.
Bonnie spent her childhood in the Beaver Valley Community located about twenty miles northeast of Chadron in Sheridan County, Nebraska. She received her first eight years of grade school education in the Middle Beaver Valley School. In the fall of 1957, she entered Chadron High School and graduated in May of 1961. During the high school years, she boarded with different families in Chadron during the week. She started to work as a secretary for Mr. James Myers, Chadron High School Principal, the fall of 1961.
On June 23, 1962, she was united in marriage to Harold Wayne Noble at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Chadron, Nebraska. During the summer of 1964, she went to work for Kansas Nebraska Natural Gas Company. She worked for Kansas Nebraska until the spring of 1965.
Leah Jean was born on October 7, 1965 at the Chadron Community Hospital and David Wayne was born March 29, 1969 at the Chadron Community Hospital. She was a stay-at-home mom babysitting for other people until David started kindergarten.
Harold and Bonnie bought a farm Northwest of Whitney, Nebraska in the spring 1967. The farm was located north of Whitney Lake. They sold the farm to Dr. Vernon Rockey in the spring of 1973. She worked for H&R Block during the income tax season of 1975. She went to work at Chadron Middle School as a teacher’s aide the fall of 1975 staying there through May of 1977. She then went to work for Jerry Baker’s accounting office the summer of 1977 and worked there until she went to work at Chadron State College on September 1, 1980. She worked at Chadron State College from September 1980 until her retirement of June of 2005.
Her interests throughout life included cooking, sewing and genealogy. Genealogy was a big challenge but she kept trying to piece the puzzle together as family has always been so important to her. She was an accomplished baker, seldom using a recipe.
Some of Bonnie’s happiest times and fondest memories were the times spent with her children and grandchildren. Harold and Bonnie took family vacations every summer. A favorite destination always included the Rocky Mountains. Some of her fondest memories were times spent playing cards and games with her grandkids. Another favorite family activity was sledding in the winter at Chadron State Park with friends and neighbors which included the Druecker family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Harold, her son David, brother Richard Chasek, and sister Janice (Chasek) Gilbert.
Survivors include: daughter, Leah and husband Kurt Nikont and their children Blake, Brock and Bailey Nikont, all of Scottsbluff. Daughter-in-law, Renae Noble and her daughters Ashlynne Noble and fiance Reid Longmore of Scottsbluff, Alyssa Noble of Lincoln, and Aubree Noble of Chadron; brother Dale and wife Jeanette Chasek of Chadron; several nieces and nephews and extended family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to: Chadron Volunteer Fire Department, Chadron Immanuel Lutheran Church or Chadron Hospice. Donations can be sent to Chamberlain Chapel, PO Box 970, Chadron, NE 69337.
Online condolences can be made at www.chamberlainchapel.com.
Chamberlain Chapel of Chadron, Nebraska is in charge of arrangements.
