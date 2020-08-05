Noble, Bonnie J.

Harold and Bonnie bought a farm Northwest of Whitney, Nebraska in the spring 1967. The farm was located north of Whitney Lake. They sold the farm to Dr. Vernon Rockey in the spring of 1973. She worked for H&R Block during the income tax season of 1975. She went to work at Chadron Middle School as a teacher’s aide the fall of 1975 staying there through May of 1977. She then went to work for Jerry Baker’s accounting office the summer of 1977 and worked there until she went to work at Chadron State College on September 1, 1980. She worked at Chadron State College from September 1980 until her retirement of June of 2005.

Her interests throughout life included cooking, sewing and genealogy. Genealogy was a big challenge but she kept trying to piece the puzzle together as family has always been so important to her. She was an accomplished baker, seldom using a recipe.

Some of Bonnie’s happiest times and fondest memories were the times spent with her children and grandchildren. Harold and Bonnie took family vacations every summer. A favorite destination always included the Rocky Mountains. Some of her fondest memories were times spent playing cards and games with her grandkids. Another favorite family activity was sledding in the winter at Chadron State Park with friends and neighbors which included the Druecker family.