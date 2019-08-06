Long-time Chadron resident, Noreen Plooster, died peacefully with family by her side at the Chadron Community Hospital and passed into the arms of the Heavenly Host Aug. 5, 2019. She was 80-years-old.
Noreen Carol Plooster was born Dec. 1, 1938, in Stickney, S.D., to Anna (Dkystra) and Peter Donker. She was the fifth of seven children.
On June 15, 1956, Noreen married her husband Arlin Plooster and were blessed with two sons - Curtis and Kevin. The couple moved to Chadron in 1967 and were married 44 years before Arlin’s death on July 31, 2000.
Noreen was a stay at home mother until her children were in school, but she wanted to finish her incomplete secondary education, so she took night classes and received her GED. This accomplishment opened doorways to employment in the Chadron area. She worked at The Meat Center, Benjamin Franklin, and Chadron State College before opening A & N Standard and Husky gas stations with her husband. Later, she worked for Donald’s Liquor and Hot Stuff Pizza and would end her employment career working for her son, Curt, as a bookkeeper at Culligan & The Spa Center.
However, her work always came second when it came to her family. She invited her widowed mother to live with her family, was a Cub Scout Den Mother, attended plays, music concerts, or events involving her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She loved being a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and looked forward to seeing them as much as she could. She was so proud of her family and would share their accomplishments with all.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Anna and Peter Donker; husband, Arlin Plooster; sisters and
their husbands, Nellie (Ernest) DeHaai and Amaine (John) Buurma; and brother and his wife, Albert
“Rusty” (Grace) Donker; sister-in-Law, Cornelia Donker; brother-in-law, Norbert Petersen.
She is survived by her sons, Curtis (Sandy) Plooster, Chadron, and Kevin (Gena) Plooster, Black Hawk, S.D.; grandsons Tony (Haley) Plooster, Chadron, Travis (Kodi) Plooster, Chadron, Taran Plooster, Rapid City, S.D.; granddaughter Aura Plooster, Rapid City, S.D.; great-grandsons Tye and Noah Plooster; great-granddaughters, Harper and Natalie Plooster, Chadron; brother Peter (Thelma) Donker, Stickney, S.D.; sisters Jean (Cornie) Schelling, Corsica, S.D.; and Judy Petersen, Ardmore, Okla., and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m., Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 702 E. 9th Street, Chadron, with Pastor Peter Bertram officiating. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the staff at Crestview Care Center and Chadron Community Hospital.
