Funeral services for Pat Preble, 77, of Chadron, will be Friday, May 24, 2019, at 10 a.m at Chamberlain Chapel in Chadron with Dr. Russ Seger officiating. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Chadron.

Ms. Preble passed away May 20, 2019, at her home in Chadron.

Pat was born May 7, 1942, in Crawford.

A memorial has been established for the family. Donations may be sent to Chamberlain Chapel, PO Box 970, Chadron, NE 69337.

Online condolences can be made at www.chamberlainchapel.com

Chamberlain Chapel of Chadron is in charge of arrangements.

