Patrick Dean Hilliker

Pat was born to Clydean and FayJean Hilliker Aug. 2, 1954, in Martin, South Dakota. He passed from this life Dec. 11, 2018, at his home in Hay Springs.
Pat grew up in the Panhandle and up until the fifth grade attended various country schools in the area. In the mid-sixties, the family settled in Gordon, and Pat finished grade school, junior high and high school in the Gordon Public school system. Pat graduated from Gordon High School in 1973.
While in high school, he participated in both football and wrestling and early on lettered in both sports. His peers recognized him in the fall of 1972, choosing him as Homecoming King during his senior year of high school.
Following graduation, he worked on various ranches in the area, and then for two years worked at the packing plant in Gordon before becoming an electrician’s helper in Sutherland. In the late 70s, he was hired by the railroad and worked for the railroad for the next 37 years. Pat retired from the railroad in 2014.
Pat was first married to Brenda McClain in the early 80s and the couple had two sons: Joe and Andrew. The couple divorced in the early 90s and in 2006, Pat married Christi Christensen of Chadron, and the couple made their home in Hay Springs.
Having always loved the outdoors, Pat was an avid fisherman and hunter. Almost every weekend you could find him and his family camping near one of the lakes in the area. He had many friends from childhood and work that he remained in touch with throughout his life. All those who knew him will dearly miss him.
He was a life-long member of the BHWE division of the Teamsters Union. He was also a certified scuba diver.
Pat is survived by his wife Christi and stepdaughter Paige Schartz of Fort Collins, Colorado; his sons Joe Hilliker of Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin, and Andrew and his wife Rose of Barnesville, Minnesota; granddaughters: Lily Marie, Adalyn Rose, Cloey and Arianna; his two sisters: Bobbie Boivine of Amarillo, Texas, and Lori Hilliker of Mitchell.
He is preceded in death by his parents Clydean and FayJean Hilliker, his brothers, Ron, Gary, Howard, and his sister Diana.
Funeral services were Dec. 14, 2018, at the Hay Springs United Methodist Church. Interment was in the Hay Springs Cemetery.
A memorial has been established for Chadron Home Health and Hospice. Donations may be sent to Chamberlain Drabbels Mortuary, PO 443, Hay Springs, NE 69347.
Online condolences can be made at www.chamberlainchapel.com
Chamberlain Drabbels Mortuary of Hay Springs is in charge of arrangements.