Patrick Wess

Patrick Marc Wess, 51, of Chadron died April 23, 2019. Memorial Mass will be 11 a.m. Saturday, May 4, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Chadron with Rev. Todd Philipsen as celebrant. Family will receive friends before the service from 9-11 a.m. at the church. Memorials may be made to St. Joseph's Children's Home - Torrington, Wyo., or Suicide Prevention and Awareness through WCHR. Arrangements are by Stokely Funeral Home.
Patrick was born Jan. 31, 1968, in Toledo, Ohio, to Roger and Mary Ann (Vollmar) Wess. He graduated from Chadron High School in 1986 and from Mid-Plains Community College with a degree in building construction. Patrick’s construction career included working for many contractors in Chadron and on cruise ships. He also worked on structures at Fort Robinson and houses around the community. Each family member can look around their own homes to find Patrick’s master carpentry skills.
Most important to Patrick were his nieces and nephews. He was everyone’s favorite uncle. Patrick never missed an event and saved everything they ever gave him. He was always available to help anyone who asked and always showed up in his uniform of a Hard Rock Café t-shirt, cargo shorts, and sandals. Patrick enjoyed sports throughout high school. He loved to golf throughout the summers. He was a Nebraska football fan, and enjoyed going to Spring Games with his nieces and nephews. Patrick loved to travel around the U.S. and the world including trips to China, Europe, and Peru. Many of these trips were made with family, which created endless good memories. During his travels, he knew no strangers, and he left an impression on everyone he met.
Survivors include his parents; sister, Anastasia (Bill) Stokely of West Point; brothers, Paul (Linda Cantrell) of Chadron, Marc (Heidi) of Chadron, and Mikel (Liz) of North Bend; 15 nieces and nephews; and six great-nieces and nephews.