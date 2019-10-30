Paul Francis Walczyk was born on April 15, 1926, to Paul Francis Walczyk Sr.and Klara Walczyk of Akron Co.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers Anton, Sylvester, and Lukus; sisters Clara and Mary Ann.
Paul is survived by brothers Emil, Frank, Herman; sisters Angeline, Pauline, and Cecilia; His loving wife of 62 years Nadine Walczyk; daughters Norma Berglund of Chadron NE, Terri Birch of Plano TX, Elaine Waldron of Gordon NE; sons Timmy Paul Walczyk of Chadron NE, Ray Walczyk of Chadron NE; 13 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild
Paul was raised on the Walczyk Ranch near Akron, CO, one of 12 brothers and sisters
Paul left home to join the military during WWII. He was trained for infantry but was moved to the motor pool. Where he was severely injured. He was sent home with the prognosis that he would never walk again. But you couldn’t stop Paul.
After his recovery, Paul moved to Belfuce, SD where he came into contact with Jehovah’s Witnesses and dedicated his life to Jehovah.
While attending meetings at the local Kingdom Hall he met a young sister with two girls. They fell in love and were married Paul later adopted the girls as his own. Still, Later they had three more children.
Paul was very much loved, not just by his family, he was also a loved and respected member of the community, and of the congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses in which he served his spiritual brothers and sisters as a Servant and Elder. For decades while supporting his family he took the lead in spending his precious time to share his love of God’s word with his neighbors. Even into his 90s, he took advantage of opportunities to teach those who wanted to learn.
Paul’s final thoughts were about his family and how they would be cared for. This included his concern for his spiritual family that are facing injustice because of their love for God.
Those who knew him will sorely miss his smile his encouragement and his wit. When you ask those who knew him how they are feeling they will probably say “ with my fingers” because their hearts are broken today.
But Paul had strong faith in the resurrection, so he would tell all of us, “See you soon, when I wake up.”