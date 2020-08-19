Perkins, David

David’s "Tiny’s" life passion was Boy Scouts. From early childhood until the end he was devoutly involved in any number of ways and earned every rank available. As many experienced, Dave could comfortably talk for days about Boy Scouts and probably never repeat himself. He spent many summers up at Laramie Peak Scout Camp in one capacity or another. Dave was Scout Master and led both his boys though the ranks to Eagle Scout and proudly helped get his grandson, Issac, through the same ranks. Other highlights were visiting Philmont Scout Camp, attending Jamboree and following the history of Boy Scouts by traveling to England to see where it all began. Dave was a veteran Boy Scout for over 60 years. Along the way, Dave started collecting all things Boy Scouts creating a very large collection. That collection can be seen starting next year at Laramie Peak Scout Camp at the museum he started there.