Ralph E “Punk” Laue, 84, passed away March 27, 2018, at Swedish Medical Center in Englewood, Colo.
Ralph was born Aug. 5, 1933, to Ralph Laue and Mary (Alexander) Laue, both of Chadron. He had one sister. All were lifetime residents of Chadron.
On March 1, 1952, Ralph was united in marriage in Golden, Colo., to Helen Staboulos of Chadron. Three children, two boys and one girl were born to this union. They remained at each other’s side happily married for 59 years until Helen’s death in May 2011.
As a young man he enjoyed dancing, motorcycle riding, golfing and traveling.
He served in the National Guard and began working at B&C Steel Company. He hauled sugar beets for a short time, and worked for C&NW Railroad before starting his 47-year career at Midwest/Freed’s Fine Furnishing.
After retirement Ralph and his wife wintered in Mesa, Ariz., where they were active in many resort activities, such as Old Timer Baseball, tennis, dance contests, and golfing.
Ralph was a devoted family man who cared deeply for his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He took great pride in being a life-long resident of the Chadron community and the life-long friends he made during his life.
His outgoing personality, infectious smile and endless innuendos will be missed deeply.
He is survived by very special and beloved friend Cleo Koeber; son Brad (Linda) Laue of Alliance; son Tim Laue of Chadron; granddaughters Nicole Laue (Dave) Anderson, Cassie Laue (Lanny Schnell), Kara Laue; great-grandchildren, Kaylan Brafford of Rapid City, Kade Kindred, Peyton Kindred, Arianna Pruneda, Adam Pruneda; and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by sister Helen Wild, wife Helen Laue, daughter Kim Laue, daughter-in-law Chris Laue and brother-in-law Wayman Wild.
Services will be Friday, Sept. 28, at the Methodist Church in Chadron at 10 a.m.