Reece, Allison

Allison attended school in McCook, graduating from McCook High School with the Class of 2016. She was active in softball, dance team and tennis while in high school. Allison continued her education at Chadron State College where she was enrolled in the nursing program and a member of the Rugby Team. She later transferred to McCook Community College where she continued to study nursing. Allison was employed by Hillcrest A Caring Center as a CNA and Med Aide and enjoyed spending time with “her old people”. She loved her two cats, Gertrude and Agnes. In her free time, Allison loved being with her friends and going on supper dates, movie dates, camping, enjoying lake days, hunting, 4wheeling, shopping, wearing her Croc shoes, make up, movies and Netflix.