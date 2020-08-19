Reece, Allison

McCOOK | Allison K. Reece, 22, passed away Tuesday, August 12, 2020 at her home in McCook.
Allison was born May 23, 1998 in St. Louis, MO to parents Devlin and Dr. Lori Reece. She was the oldest of three children.
Allison attended school in McCook, graduating from McCook High School with the Class of 2016. She was active in softball, dance team and tennis while in high school. Allison continued her education at Chadron State College where she was enrolled in the nursing program and a member of the Rugby Team. She later transferred to McCook Community College where she continued to study nursing. Allison was employed by Hillcrest A Caring Center as a CNA and Med Aide and enjoyed spending time with “her old people”. She loved her two cats, Gertrude and Agnes. In her free time, Allison loved being with her friends and going on supper dates, movie dates, camping, enjoying lake days, hunting, 4wheeling, shopping, wearing her Croc shoes, make up, movies and Netflix.
Allison was a member of the Memorial United Methodist Church where she was baptized and confirmed on April 29, 2012.
Allison was preceded in death by her grandmother, Cathy Bettisworth and an infant brother, Joshua Reece.
She is survived by her parents, Devlin (Lori) Reece of McCook; her younger brother, Keagan Reece of McCook; paternal grandparents, Don (Linda) Reece of Chadron, NE; maternal grandparents, Bob (Margaret) Olson of Hemmingford, NE; step grandfather, Dale Bettisworth of Bullhead City, AZ; aunts and uncles, Scott (Monica) Olson of Bullhead City, AZ, Dale (Chris) Reece of Hebron, NE, Dana (Bridget) Reece of Sidney, NE and Jason (Darann) Morgan of Appleton, WI; as well as numerous cousins, extended family members and friends.
Funeral Services were held on Monday, August 17, 2020 at the Memorial United Methodist Church, McCook, with Pastor Jeff Kelley and Pastor Jeremy Labrie, co-officiating. Burial was at Memorial Park Cemetery, McCook.
Memorial contributions are suggested in Allison’s Name for future designation and may be sent to Carpenter Breland Funeral Home, c/o the Reece Family, PO Box 476, McCook, NE 69001.
