Rhonda Kay Schommer Case passed away at the Ponderosa Villa in Crawford Sept. 15, 2018, after a long courageous battle with cancer.
Rhonda was the second of five children born to Joe and Mary Lou (Manchester) Schommer. She attended Assumption Academy through the 10th grade and when it closed, finished high school at Chadron High School, graduating 11th in a class of 145 students. Rhonda attended Chadron State College, graduating in 1977, with a major in elementary education and a minor in math. She taught rural schools in Sheridan County for 16 years. After her marriage and the birth of her son, Zachary, the family moved to Blair.
Through the years, Rhonda managed a daycare, worked for the Department of Welfare, and the Salvation Army. She also taught CPR classes and provided GED classes in Blair and Fremont. One of her most challenging and rewarding jobs was teaching GED classes to juveniles on probation. Rhonda returned to Chadron in 2013 to be closer to family. She worked for ESU 13 and just before getting sick, worked at Chadron State Park – a job she loved dearly. She always liked working with children and they liked her.
Rhonda was preceded in death by her grandparents and father, Joe Schommer.
She is survived by her son, Zachary and his wife Brittany, of Nashville, Tenn.; her mom, Mary Lou Schommer of Chadron; brother, Randy (Brenda) Schommer of Chadron; sister, Ruth (Steve) Baker of Hemingford; brother, Ron (Sharon) Schommer of Sacramento, Calif.; sister, Renee (Mike) Kindred or Oral, S.D.; an aunt, Bonnie Goodman of Chadron; several nieces and nephews, and many friends who kept in touch with her through her illness.
Memorials in Rhonda’s name can be made to St. Jude’s, Ponderosa Villa, or an organization of your choice. Funeral arrangements will be made through Chamberlain Chapel.
Funeral services will be Friday, Sept. 21, at 10 a.m. at the St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Chadron.