Richard Bates

Richard Hollis Bates was born in Clayton, New Mexico, June 29, 1964, to Tommy Wayne and Dora Lee Bates. He was the youngest of three boys.
He is survived by his mother Dora lee and two older brothers Gene and Tommy Jr. He is also survived by three nieces, two nephews, nine great-nieces, five great-nephews, and one great-great-nephew.
Richard was a rancher all his life who loved his family and friends fiercely. He took pride in his work and loved his horses and cattle. He was a son, a brother, and an uncle. He took his nieces and nephews and loved them as his own children. He was a father when he needed to be. He passed away March 13, 2019, just after 3 a.m. He loved by all he met.
A memorial has been established for the Crawford Volunteer Fire Department or the Wounded Warriors project. Donations may be sent to Chamberlain Chapel, PO Box 970, Chadron, NE 69337.
