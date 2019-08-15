Robert Connell

Graveside services for Robert “Bob” W. Connell, age 73, of Scottsbluff, who died Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019 at Regional West Medical Center, will be Saturday, Aug., at 11:30 a.m. at the Whitney Cemetery in Whitney with Russ Seger officiating.
Bob was born April 11, 1946, in Chadron to Clarence W. and Mary R. (Steele) Connell. Bob grew up in Whitney, and eventually moved to Kimball, where he graduated from Kimball High School in 1964. He then attended Chadron State College majoring in art studies for a couple of years.
He met his wife, Judy (Dawkins) of Chadron, and they were married May 26, 1968, in Chadron. They moved to Sidney, where Bob went to auto body school for a year and a half and graduated with a certificate. They then moved to Scottsbluff, where Bob found a job with Scully and Brown.
The couple had two children Jill Lynn and Michael Wayne. Bob was a member of the Elks and Moose clubs, and bowled in a league for many years. He and Judy opened their own business (Dent Tech Autobody) from 1986-2004. In his final years, he still enjoyed working on antique cars and taking care of his lawn.
Bob had one brother Bill (Joyce) Connell and six nieces and nephews. He also had many aunts, uncles and cousins that he was very close with from childhood to adulthood.
Bob is survived by his wife, Judy; daughter Jill Connell of Fort Collins Colo.; son Michael (Jaimie) Connell and three grandchildren, Jacob, Drake and Gage all of Scottsbluff; brother Bill (Joyce) Connell of Platte Center, and their six children and many grandchildren; mother-in-law Mildred Dawkins of Chadron; and brother in-law Bill Dawkins III of Chadron.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one infant son. He will be terribly missed by his family and friends.
Online condolences may be left by viewing his obituary at www.dugankramer.com. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Bob’s name to The Festival of Hope, to help regional cancer patients and their families by assisting with non-medical expenses while they are undergoing can-cer therapy: http://www.festivalofhope.net/donations-memorials/
