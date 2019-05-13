Robert Tiensvold

Robert Lloyd Tiensvold died at home May 10, 2019, after a three-year, courageous and Christ-centered battle with colon cancer. Bob was born Aug. 15, 1972, in Rushville to his loving parents, David and Ruby (Higgs) Tiensvold.
Bob graduated from Rushville High School and Southeast Community College in Milford. He became a licensed electrician and worked for Burlington Northern Railroad. Most recently, Bob was the manager at Crow Butte Uranium Mine in Crawford. He worked throughout his cancer treatments without complaint and right up to the last few days of life.
Bob married the love of his life, Lisa Jo (Dierks) Tiensvold Sept. 26, 1998. From this loving union were born three children: Robert Logan, Luke David and Lanie Marie. He cherished his wife and children and loved sharing every aspect of their lives. He was a dependable, selfless, loyal husband, son, brother and father. Being there to meet the needs of and enjoy his family was of utmost importance to Bob. Children and babies gravitated to Bob and always brought smiles, happiness and fun for him. He appreciated and enjoyed life and trusted in our Lord’s plan, even during times of struggle.
Bob was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church and was the long-time president of the Chadron Baseball Board. He loved hunting, camping, fishing and golfing. Supporting all Chadron High and Chadron State College activities and sporting events was a joy for Bob. He particularly enjoyed football and baseball; he coached his boys in baseball up to their American Legion teams. During his time in Rushville, he became a young member of the Rushville Volunteer Fire Department. He continued this service as a member of the Chadron Volunteer Fire Department, responding with care and concern to those who needed assistance. Bob considered it an honor and privilege to assist others in whatever way possible. Being Christ’s humble servant to anyone in need was a life goal that he lived out each day. He desired no recognition for his efforts and would likely be a bit upset with what is written here.
Bob is preceded in death and was welcomed into the Heavenly kingdom by his grandparents, Lloyd H. (Buddy) and Ila Tiensvold and Bob and Rose Higgs; Lisa’s parents, Carl and Sandra Dierks, and his nephew, Spencer Dierks.
Bob is survived by his wife, Lisa; sons, Logan and Luke; daughter, Lanie; brother, Mick (Mary) Tiensvold; sisters, Melissa (Lynn) Webster and Tonya (Morgan) Olson; and parents, Dave and Ruby Tiensvold. Bob is also survived by many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. All will miss his loving presence.
A vigil will be today, Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Chadron. Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, May 16, at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 340 Cedar Street, Chadron, followed by burial at Greenwood Cemetery in Chadron, with Father Todd Philipsen officiating. A reception at St. Patrick Assumption Arena will follow internment. Memorials to Chadron Volunteer Fire Department may be sent to the family or to Chamberlain Chapel.