Sandra Chizek

Sandra “Sandi” Chizek was born June 13, 1941, in Bremerton, Wash., to James and Helen Satterthwaite. She was the older of two daughters. She passed away Jan. 17, 2019, at Highland Park Care Center in Alliance. Services will be held at a later date.
She was united in marriage to Richard “Dick” Chizek Aug. 16, 1975. They combined their families to include two sons and two daughters.
Sandi’s hobbies included crocheting, reading and genealogy. She was a longtime secretary of Central Kitsap School District in Bremerton, Wash., and secretary for the Catholic Church in Lovell, Wyo.
In 2017, she and Dick moved to Dick’s hometown of Chadron to be closer to family.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, her parents and a daughter, Brenda Chizek.
She is survived by her husband, Dick; daughter, Cynthia Booker of Barstow, Calif.; and sons, Ed and Jim Downing of Olalla, Wash.; her sister, Joanne Daniel of New Boston, Texas; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Her last days were spent in the loving and compassionate care of the staff of the Diamond Valley Wing of Highland Park Care Center in Alliance.
