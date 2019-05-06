Memorial services for Sasha Gartner of Chadron will be Thursday, May 9, 2019, at 10 a.m. at the First Baptist Church in Chadron with Pastor Aaron Sprock officiating.
Sasha M. Gartner was born April 6, 1987, in Chadron to Charles and Sharon Gartner. She went to become a special angel May 2, 2019, at age 32 years, 27 days. She is survived by her children Ana, Ami, and Dayton from Chadron whom she loved and cared for.
Sasha attended Trunk Butte School from kindergarten through eighth grade. She attended high school at Chadron High. Sasha worked at Safeway and McDonalds.
She is also survived by her parents, Charles and Sharon Gartner of Chadron; brothers Daniel (Kristy) Gartner of Dalton, and Joshua Gartner of Chadron; uncles, Don Lovenburg of Enders, Bill (Ellen) Gartner of Crawford, and Mike Gartner of Grant; aunts Audrey (Danny) Martin of Grant, and Janice Beek of Holyoke, Colo.; grandparents Harvey Lovenburg and Katy Miyamoto of Grant; longtime friend Jonathan Lame, and many cousins and friends.
You have free articles remaining.
A memorial has been established. Donations may be sent to Chamberlain Chapel, PO Box 970, Chadron, NE 69337.
Online condolences can be made at www.chamberlainchapel.com
Chamberlain Chapel of Chadron is in charge of arrangements.