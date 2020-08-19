Scherbarth, Emory J.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHADRON | Emory James Scherbarth was born on April 21, 1937 to Leonard and Vera Scherbarth at their home near Hay Springs. He went to be with God at Sunrise on August 11, 2020 and will be buried at 7 p.m. sunset the same evening at Deer Haven, the family cemetery that he planned.

Emory went to country school and graduated from Chadron High School in 1955. He was active in FFA and football. As a young man he accepted Jesus Christ as his Savior at Open Door Church.

Shortly after graduation he enlisted in the U.S. Navy for two years, traveling the seas. When he returned from the Navy he married his high school sweetheart, Phyllis Ann Augustine. They were blessed with five children. They have had 62 busy years together...hunting, fishing, and working on the ranch/farm.

Emory was an honest hardworking man providing for his family. His word was good. He was known for his exceptional character, cattle, and crops. When he wasn’t working, you could find him in a nearby fishing hole, hunting, going to auctions, or visiting with family and friends. He was looking forward to elk and deer hunting when he was diagnosed with multiple myeloma cancer. He had a positive attitude and never complained throughout his fight.