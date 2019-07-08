The Nebraska Sheep and Goat producers association and Nebraska and Wyoming Extension is sponsoring an educational program for sheep and goat producers in Chadron July 12 at the Chadron State College Campus. The meeting will start at 9:30 a.m. with registration and will finish up at 4 p.m. The cost will be $15 or $25 for two and for students will be $10 which includes a noon meal, breaks and handouts.
The University of Wyoming educators and sheep specialist has received a grant from USDA to provide educational meetings throughout the region in sheep production to speak on topics dealing with the economics of sheep flocks, the management of pastures and forages plus control of internal parasites in sheep. One of the highlights of the program will be a young sheep producer, Caleb Pirc from Idaho, who has recently established his own small flock of hair sheep and is utilizing many new and proven practices in his operation. He is stressing utilizing forages in his operation, pasture rotation, selecting for parasite resistance, and, in fact, submitting the collected data to the National Sheep Improvement Program for calculation of Estimated Breeding Values (EBV’s) in key production traits including internal parasite resistance. In addition to breeding stock sales, he also harvests some of his pasture-finished lambs for meat sales in the grass-fed niche market, selling locally direct to consumers and through other sale opportunities.
Laura McHale from South Dakota will discuss a bacterial disease that is prevalent and lethal in the wild sheep population. She is conducting research to see if it is present in any domestic flocks in Nebraska.
You have free articles remaining.
To round out the day Randy Saner, Nebraska Extension Educator will discuss management and feeding of goats and will be on hand to answer any specific goat questions that goat producers may have.
To assure a noon meal reservation please preregister by calling or emailing Melissa Nicholson 308-386-8378 or ne.sheep.goat@gmail.com or Randy Saner at 308-696-6700 or randy.saner@unl.edu by July 9.