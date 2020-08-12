Stetson, William Kent

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHADRON | Dr. William Kent Stetson, age 68, died on July 30, 2020 at the Mayo Clinic Hospital in Rochester, MN from complications related to leukemia. He was born in 1951 in Crawford, NE, the son of Cleo and Wanda Stetson.

Dr. Stetson graduated from Crawford High School as class valedictorian in 1969. He attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and University of Nebraska Medical Center on academic scholarships, graduating with his medical degree in 1975. He completed a residency training program in Family Medicine at Saint Joseph Hospital in Flint, MI. He practiced medicine for 30 years, first in Flint, MI and later in Chadron, NE before his retirement in 2008. Dr. Stetson married the love of his life, Anna Marie (Kidd) Stetson in April of 1979. The couple raised five children.

Dr. Stetson was preceded in death by his parents and older brother Rick Stetson.