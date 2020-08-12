Stetson, William Kent

CHADRON | Dr. William Kent Stetson, age 68, died on July 30, 2020 at the Mayo Clinic Hospital in Rochester, MN from complications related to leukemia. He was born in 1951 in Crawford, NE, the son of Cleo and Wanda Stetson.
Dr. Stetson graduated from Crawford High School as class valedictorian in 1969. He attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and University of Nebraska Medical Center on academic scholarships, graduating with his medical degree in 1975. He completed a residency training program in Family Medicine at Saint Joseph Hospital in Flint, MI. He practiced medicine for 30 years, first in Flint, MI and later in Chadron, NE before his retirement in 2008. Dr. Stetson married the love of his life, Anna Marie (Kidd) Stetson in April of 1979. The couple raised five children.
Dr. Stetson was preceded in death by his parents and older brother Rick Stetson.
Dr. Stetson is survived by his wife Anna Marie (Kidd) Stetson, his daughter Elizabeth (Stetson) Frisch and her husband Nathan Frisch, his son Michael Stetson and his wife Joran (Viall) Stetson, his son Raymond Stetson and his wife Joya (Weir) Stetson, his son John Stetson, and his son James Stetson. He is also survived by his two granddaughters Valena Stetson and Annabelle Frisch, as well as his brothers Kenny Stetson, Dan Stetson and his wife Gayle Stetson, Duane Stetson and his wife Jeanine Stetson, Brad Stetson, and Rick Stetson's widow Sandi Stetson, as well as many nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at Chamberlain Chapel in Chadron, NE on Wednesday August 5, 2020 at 10 AM. The service will be livestreamed on the Chamberlain Chapel Facebook page. Attendees will be asked to wear a mask per Dr. Stetson's request. Those who wish to celebrate Dr. Stetson's life through charitable giving may make gifts in his memory to either the Rochester, MN chapter of the Ronald McDonald House (rmhmn.org) or to Be The Match (bethematch.org). Donations can be sent to Chamberlain Chapel, PO Box 970, Chadron, NE 69337.
