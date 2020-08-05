Strom, Billie J.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GLENWOOD, Iowa | Billie Jean (Miller) Strom died peacefully, at home, and surrounded by family on July 30, 2020. She was called Billie by her childhood friends, Jellybean by those who teased, Jeamie by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Mrs. Strom by her students, and Jean by everyone else. She was a serious reader, a journaler extraordinaire, an average bridge player, brilliant at blackjack. She loved trailering, late-night campfires, and tomato beer. She delighted in the challenges of the classroom. She was a dedicated fan of Nebraska football and was fascinated by the financial and political worlds. She was a tender, loving caregiver for her husband and for her parents.

Jean was born on April 19, 1928, to Dr. William Timothy and Esther Elizabeth (Monroe) Miller in Columbia, Missouri. She married Arthur Lee Strom in Martin, South Dakota, in 1946, and they had one son, Bruce Lynn.

Jean grew up in the small college town of Peru, Nebraska, where everyone knew everyone. She attended Chadron Prep School, graduating valedictorian in 1946. She was graduated, magna cum laude, from Nebraska State Teachers College, Chadron, in 1950, with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree, majoring in vocal music and English. She did graduate work at the University of Nebraska and the University of Iowa.