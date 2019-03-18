On March 22, 2019, Cora Sue Haberman, 75, passed away in her home after battling a long illness.
She was born on Nov. 18, 1943, in West Virginia to Alfred and Margaret Dooley. Sue married Darrell Haberman on Jan. 24, 1964, and to this union two daughters were born.
Sue graduated from Chadron State College with honors whereupon she received both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees. She was a teacher at Hay Springs Public Schools where she taught for 30 years. She retired in May 2004.
From 1988 to 2012, Sue, along with her daughter Laura, owned and operated Impressions Clothing store in Chadron.
In her retirement, Sue enjoyed tending to her flowers, bird watching from her deck, reading and working on puzzles.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband Darrell. Sue is survived by daughters Karen (Ted) Daub of Boone, Iowa, and Laure (Eddie) Buettner of Hay Springs; a grandson Brant (Lexi) Buettner, three great-grandchildren, Tripp, Briggs and Brexxli Buettner; a sister Karen Hochstein of Hartington; and a brother David (Virginia) Dolley of Sioux City, Iowa.
It was Sue’s wish not to have any kind of memorial service. In her memory, donations may be given to Chadron Hospice, as the care they provided was of much comfort to her and her family.
