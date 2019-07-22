Theodore “Ted” Carl Myers was born Nov. 23, 1943, in Alliance, the second son of James Bowman (Bo) Myers and Maxine (Chase) Myers. He departed this life Jan. 28, 2019, in Chadron.
Ted attended school in Pluma, Deadwood, S.D., and graduated from Highmore, S.D., high school in 1963.
He lived for several years in Missouri and married Carol Louise Miller Feb. 24, 1967. The marriage later ended in divorce.
He entered the Army Aug. 29, 1969, where he trained as a medical corpsman, serving his duty at Fort Riley, Kan., until his separation Aug. 27, 1971.
He studied in Alliance to become a licensed practical nurse. Ted had a 35-year career at Gordon Memorial Hospital, where he made many good friends among his co-workers.
After his retirement, Ted became the icing of his recliner and remote, except when Charlie, his last dog, got tired of him and sent Ted off to quaff many beers at the Olde Main Inn in Chadron.
Ted was preceded in death by his parents and son Bryant, and followed shortly by his dear sister, Sheila, and pets Sam, Tucker, Judd and Forest.
Ted is survived by his older brother, James and his wife Linda, of Edgemont, S.D., as well as his brother-in-law Jim Ray of Hemingford. He is also survived by numerous cousins and his dog, Charlie, who now visits the Olde Main Inn.