Vaughn, Rocky

CASPER, Wyo. | A remembrance service for Rocky Vaughan was held Saturday August 8, 2020 at 2 PM in the Lagrange City Park at Lagrange, Wyoming.
Rocky Lee Vaughan was born in Rock Springs, Wyoming on August 17, 1975. He died of injuries from a motor vehicle accident on July 23, 2020 in Casper, Wyoming.
He was the only son of Richard and Charlotte Vaughan. Rocky spent his grade school years in Evansville School, Evansville, Wyoming, and in 1988 moved to LaGrange Wyoming, where he attended school at LaGrange and Albin High School, Albin, Wyoming, where he graduated in 1993.
After high school, Rocky was determined to be a college graduate, and attended Chadron State College where he received a double degree in History and Technical Theater in 1998. He was very involved in the theater department at CSC, and had a couple of stage roles, in Pippen and Fiddler on the Roof, but his niche was in the background. He loved stage management and spent 2 Summers at the Post Playhouse honing that craft. He was also some part of the background of every production put on at CSC from 1994 until he graduated. He was a member of the Campus Activities Board.
After graduating from CSC He moved on to Central Missouri State University, Warrensburg, Missouri, and was a graduate student and adjunct instructor of technical theater for 2 years. His summer time "gig" ,in 1999, was "transporting a Winnie the Pooh and his hollow tree" (direct description from Rocky) to children's park productions all over central Missouri. Theater called him on again and the summer of 2000, he was named Director of Living History at the Asters-Beechwood Mansion in Newport, Rhode Island, where they produced a story within the mansion of Caroline Astor, prior to her boarding and being one of the surviving passengers of the Titanic. He said his main job was to clear the mansion lawn of lobsters that crawled on it during high tide.
The events of 9-11 and the end of his contract there at the "Astors" left him looking for his next adventure. He worked for Pinkertons Security as a security officer in charge of the audio-visual surveillance of ATMs all over the east coast. He also met his wife, Stephanie at this time. He joined the North Scituate Fire Department where he worked up the ranks to Rescue Captain. He was part of a huge family of "brothers and sisters" at the NSFD. He also worked for Advanced Ambulance Company, and some of his coworkers joined him on the department at North Scituate.
His most recent adventure was Youth care supervisor of Intense Stabilization and Treatment at Harmony Hill School , Chepachet, RI. A school for at risk youth.
He is survived by his wife, Stephanie of Foster, RI, Mother-Charlotte Vaughan of Chadron, NE, Sisters-Korrine Walczyk (Ray) of Chadron, NE and Laura Vaughan of Cheyenne, WY, Grandmother- Thelma Marshall of LaGrange, WY, Nephews- Ernie Vaughan of Chadron, Justian Walczyk ( Mary
Weingart) of Scottsbluff, NE, and Eric Walczyk ( Erin Green) of North Platte, NE. Great nieces-Ariella Walczyk and Maddysan Gustafson, Father and Mother in Law - Richard and Barbara Tucker of North Scituate, RI., Sister-in-law Stacy MacLeod and Ryan of RI, Many Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, and very special friends.
He is preceded in death by his Father- Richard Vaughan, Sister, Chrystal Vaughan, Maternal Grandfather- Gene Marshall, and Paternal Grand Parents, Robert, and Viola Vaughan
Memorials will be given to The Post Playhouse, and the North Scituate Fire Department and may be sent to Vaughan Memorial C/O Korrine Walczyk, 164 Mears Street, Chadron, NE, 69337.
