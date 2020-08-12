Vaughn, Rocky

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CASPER, Wyo. | A remembrance service for Rocky Vaughan was held Saturday August 8, 2020 at 2 PM in the Lagrange City Park at Lagrange, Wyoming.

Rocky Lee Vaughan was born in Rock Springs, Wyoming on August 17, 1975. He died of injuries from a motor vehicle accident on July 23, 2020 in Casper, Wyoming.

He was the only son of Richard and Charlotte Vaughan. Rocky spent his grade school years in Evansville School, Evansville, Wyoming, and in 1988 moved to LaGrange Wyoming, where he attended school at LaGrange and Albin High School, Albin, Wyoming, where he graduated in 1993.

After high school, Rocky was determined to be a college graduate, and attended Chadron State College where he received a double degree in History and Technical Theater in 1998. He was very involved in the theater department at CSC, and had a couple of stage roles, in Pippen and Fiddler on the Roof, but his niche was in the background. He loved stage management and spent 2 Summers at the Post Playhouse honing that craft. He was also some part of the background of every production put on at CSC from 1994 until he graduated. He was a member of the Campus Activities Board.