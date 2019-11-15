{{featured_button_text}}

Ah, Chadron. This past week has been a whirlwind for me, returning to the Panhandle where I was born and raised and the town where I received my post-secondary education and my first foray into the world of journalism.

Nearly 15 years ago I left Chadron a college alum, and the return has been, to say the least, overwhelming. I’ve already re-connected with various CSC faculty members and explored various locations I was fond of during my school years, each with its own special, significant meaning for me.

But while these connections will stay with me and forever be a part of who I am, they are only a small part of that greater whole that is my life. It seems fitting, then, that the town where I grew so many memories in my younger years be the same one I now reside, ready to make a slew of new connections, new experiences to cherish in the years to come.

And what better place to start than here at The Chadron Record, a focal point for community news? In this age of social media, a print newspaper is something to cherish. It provides in-depth looks into stories that you can’t get in a quick post or tweet, and there’s a certain rush to hearing about a friend or neighbor in the local paper or seeing one’s picture on a front page.

I am honored to return to Chadron, and to be able to continue the tradition of bringing you the news in print format. However, as the paper is a product of the community and not just one individual, I would ask that you don’t hesitate in coming to me – whether it be in the office, on the phone or simply stopping me along the sidewalk – with ideas for stories. My first few days have already ignited a fire to tell the story of Chadron, and I will always be on the lookout for events and news tips to ensure that story is as complete as possible.

