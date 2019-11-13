A few weeks ago, we wrote about some changes in your Chadron Record that have, undoubtedly, been noticed.
For those who don’t know, the Record is a sister publication of the Rapid City Journal. Over the past month, myself and Kent Bush have been providing interim coverage of news and sports while we searched for the best candidate to continue the strong tradition of community-based news in Chadron.
Admittedly, it has been difficult for Kent and I to be at every gathering, city council meeting, county meeting and sporting event. We thank you for your patience as we worked diligently to find the right person to fill the important position of managing editor for the Chadron Record.
And I am confident we have found that person. We are extremely pleased to announce that Mark Dykes has been named the managing editor of this newspaper. He started on Monday.
Mark spent much of his life in the Nebraska panhandle. He grew up in this area and is a graduate of Chadron State College. Mark previously worked at the Alliance Time-Herald for 10 years before moving with his wife and family to north central Wyoming.
In Wyoming, he was the editor of an award-winning community weekly newspaper. When Mark first reached out to us about the job in Chadron, not only did his journalistic work shine, but his desire to be involved in the community spoke volumes.
He told us he wanted to “come home” to the panhandle. His mother still lives in Alliance and his wife’s family lives in Hay Springs.
It was a perfect match for him in Chadron. We could not be more pleased to find someone who has roots in this area with a desire to continue making the Chadron Record an incredible community newspaper.
Kent and I thank you for welcoming us over the past few weeks as we went through this transition. As I wrote previously, he and I are both small-town Oklahoma guys and we know how important a strong newspaper is to a vibrant community.
We wanted the right candidate, and we found him.
The Chadron Record is in good hands with Mark. So, when you see him around town, be sure to say hi.
And tell him, “Welcome home.”