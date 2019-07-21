“America was never that great.” Andrew Cuomo, Governor of New York, August 16, 2018
Mr. Cuomo isn’t the only prominent person I’ve heard say things like this. I’m deeply troubled by it. I’m also very confident he and the other disgraceful socialists he represents are the tiny minority of our population. I never thought that I would live to see the day where being anti-American was in style; where displays of American patriotism were criticized.
We’re a free country and people have a constitutionally protected right to spew whatever anti-American crap they want. But I thought that having just celebrated our nation’s 243rd birthday, now would be a good time to recall just a few reasons why the United States of American is the best country on Earth.
1. We spent generations of American blood and treasure on every corner of the globe saving countless millions of people from tyranny. The USA has brought about the end of more murderous dictators and oppressive regimes than every other country combined.
2. We’re the world’s oldest continuous republic. No country does a better job of spreading freedom and democracy than we do. America has lifted the cruel yoke of bloodthirsty tyrants off the neck of countless millions of people around the world, and then re-built their countries for them – no charge.
You have free articles remaining.
3. There is always something more that can be done to continue improving race relations, but lets be clear on one thing: We are the least racist country on Earth. We fought a war amongst ourselves where over 600,000 people died to end the scourge of slavery and secure the blessings of liberty and the American dream for ALL Americans regardless of race. No other country on Earth has bled more for its own people, or has done more for basic human rights than we have.
4. Our constitution is as close to a perfect form of government the hand of man has thus far managed to accomplish in recorded human history. Nothing else on Earth has guarded the freedom and individual rights of a people, or lay the foundation for such unparalleled human prosperity than our constitution.
5. American ingenuity and productivity leads the world. We’re also the world’s most charitable and generous country. We invented the internet, life-saving surgery, the cotton gin, the electric light, cures to countless diseases. No other country has left a flag on the moon. There isn’t room in this newspaper for the complete list of wonderful things America has given the human race and it gets longer every day.
Mr. Cuomo, and the others who think America is a bad place, need to love it, or leave it.
Please contact my office with any comments, questions or concerns. Email me at tbrewer@leg.ne.gov, mail a letter to Sen. Tom Brewer, Room #1423, P.O. Box 94604, Lincoln, NE 68509, or call us at (402) 471-2628.