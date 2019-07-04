On July 4, 1776, our founders introduced to the world a new idea of government. In this government, citizens would not look to a tyrant, monarch, or group of powerful people to provide for them, but would be free to provide for themselves and determine their own destinies. The American Dream – an idea anyone can achieve great things in this country – has its foundation in the Declaration of Independence.
Individual liberty is the root of the American Experiment. This idea was monumental and rippled through the world. Since then, our nation has risen to great challenges. We have fought and triumphed to become the greatest country on earth.
Americans strive to create our own opportunities. We never forget the principles, passion, and fortitude which make us unique. Ours is a country where those who put forth the effort are rewarded for their hard work. We do not want to be given what we have – we want to earn what we have.
This spirit has led us to accomplish many worthy achievements. We are the most generous nation in history. The United States accepts more immigrants, provides more humanitarian aid across the world, and funds more medical research than any other nation. This would not be possible without the drive of the American people to create a better life for themselves and those around them. Today, our experiment continues as we strive for more innovation, a higher quality of life and a brighter future for the next generation.
On each Independence Day we celebrate our country’s founding, along with the freedom and opportunity afforded us. Our founders encouraged Americans to celebrate our independence every July 4th, from “one end of this continent to the other from this time forward forever more.” This is a day where we reflect on our country’s achievements and the hope for our bright future. All across the United States we spend the day gathering with our family and friends, relaxing with backyard picnics, and of course watching fireworks. God bless, let’s celebrate our great nation and have a happy Fourth of July!