Amid COVID-19 pandemic, food banks need support

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

At a time when more people than ever are experiencing food insecurity and hardship – including thousands of Nebraskans who sought emergency food assistance for the first during the COVID-19 pandemic – Hunger Action Month takes on an especially significant meaning.

The pandemic continues to impact us all. But for many of our neighbors across the state who were already living paycheck to paycheck, the effects have been catastrophic. Hard working Nebraskans have lost their jobs and are struggling to support their families. Farmers and ranchers are reeling from severe supply chain disruptions. The economic blow of this crisis will be felt for years to come.

Feeding America estimates the number of food insecure individuals in the U.S. has risen from more than 37 million to more than 54 million due to COVID-19. Across Nebraska, food insecurity has jumped from 237,440 (12.3%) to 333,960 (17.3%).

People who never envisioned themselves in a situation of needing help are humbly seeking emergency food assistance. And they are grateful.

Upon receiving fresh produce and a box filled with nonperishable staple items at a recent drive-up mobile pantry in Grand Island, a woman said, “I am helping my kids feed their kids now because they both lost their jobs. This food makes a difference in all our lives. Thank you.”