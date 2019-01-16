Saturday is the annual Chamber of Commerce Ag Banquet, recognizing the role regional farmers and ranchers play in the local economy.
It’s a tradition that dates back at least 43 years. An article in a 1976 Chadron Record issue touted the first-ever Ag Day on Jan. 15 that year. Sponsored by the Chamber and the Dawes County Extension, Ag Day was just that – a full slate of speakers offering education on a variety of topics relating to ranching and concluding with a tour of the CSC Math and Sciences building.
Tom Cummings of First National Bank of Chadron delivered the welcome address that year, as is fitting since celebrating the agricultural industry was his idea.
Don Huls, who served as the Dawes County Extension Agent at the time, said Cummings approached him about starting an event similar to one he was involved with in Dawson County. He convinced the other banks in town to join the effort, and farmers and ranchers attended a noon banquet in conjunction with National Ag Day in March.
After three to five years, other businesses in town wanted to be involved with the effort as well, so its organization was turned over to the Chadron Chamber of Commerce, which created a standing Ag Committee to handle the details, Huls said.
The event gives merchants in town a chance to work as a team and show their appreciation, and neighbors have the opportunity to socialize. The latter is pretty important to the farmers and ranchers, as proven by the fact only one speaker has ever captivated the audience into silence; that was Dr. Tom Osborne, Huls said.
While the ag banquet started as either a noon or all day affair, the decision was eventually made to make it an evening event. The Ag Committee also moved it out of March, when ranchers were calving and bad weather and muddy roads combined to keep people away. A mid-January date just before the Black Hills Stock Show has worked well, Huls said.
“That flexibility has been one of the strong suits.,” he noted, as the businesses involved with the effort were determined to find the best fit for their customers.
Early on in the planning, organizers started finding and giving away door prizes at the banquet, and that aspect drew a lot of interest.
“We started to get some pretty hefty crowds (after that),” Huls said. “That’s the merchants’ way of saying thank you, thank you, thank you. Yes, we’ll buy you a meal, but take this home with us. You’ll remember us.”
The banquet took place at the Elks Lodge for awhile, with that establishment handling the cooking and serving.
“Finally it got so full at the Elks you couldn’t wiggle,” Huls recalled. With a standing committee in place at the Chamber, the decision was made to move it to Assumption Arena and have volunteers do the work instead.
The Chamber Ambassadors joined in, providing additional labor, and roughly 20-25 years ago, organizers invited the 4-H kids to help serve. When Chadron High School reintroduced FFA several years ago, they became involved as well.
“They can see community…That can be a lesson they learn. I hope I’m right on that. They’re being taught support. Somewhere that should be a help to those kids.”
It’s great to see that kids who once worked the banquet now bringing their own kids to attend, Huls said.
“I think there’s a nice connectivity there.”
The sheer number of businesses and volunteers involved make it easier for everyone; that was always Cumming’s philosophy anyway.
Huls remembers him saying “They don’t have to have customer appreciation by themselves.”
It also keeps the event fresh, as new people become involved, they bring new ideas. From banners hanging over the tables to indicate sponsorship to sending out invitations, those ideas have improved the event, he said.
The Chamber sends out 800 invitations each year today, said Chamber Director Gabby Mincha, and that draws a crowd of around 550. If there are farmers and ranchers in the region who aren’t receiving an invitation, they’re asked to call the Chamber to have their name added to the list.
“We want them to be part of the thank you,” Huls said.
Mincha concurred.
“It’s extremely important to give back our appreciation. Although we may not see them on a regular basis, they are instrumental in making our economy tick.”